LLVM 10.0 released back in March and today marks the first point release finally shipping. Normally they try to be a bit more punctual in shipping the seldom point releases to LLVM but today marks LLVM 10.0.1 finally being available, just over one month out from the planned LLVM 11.0 debut.
LLVM 11 was recently branched and is currently working towards a planned release at the end of August. But if you are planning on sticking to the LLVM 10 stable series for a while or just want the latest bug fixes immediately, LLVM 10.0.1 is out as likely the only point release of the series.
LLVM 10.0.1 simply offers the latest bug fixes for the LLVM 10 branch. Nothing major with all the notable feature work for LLVM/Clang 11.
LLVM 10.0.1 and its associated sub-projects are available to download from GitHub.
