LLVM/Clang 10.0 Now Available With Better C++20 Support, New CPU Coverage
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 24 March 2020
The release cycle was dragged out an extra month due to bugs and there ended up even being a last minute sixth release candidate yesterday, but LLVM 10.0 and its sub-projects like Clang 10.0 and LLDB 10.0 were just tagged.

LLVM 10 is now available as the latest half-year update to this extremely popular open-source compiler stack that spans many architectures, devices, and operating systems.

There are many new LLVM 10.0 features including better AMD Zen 2 support, changing the Intel AVX-512 default behavior, JCC Erratum microcode mitigation options, Arm Neoverse N1/E1 core support, IBM z15 support, MLIR as the new IR of increasing popularity since its launch last year, more C++20 support in Clang, and other new CPU microarchitecture support.

Fresh LLVM / Clang 10.0 benchmarks will be coming up in the days ahead on Phoronix. The stable release of GCC 10 is also expected over the next month or so.

Those building LLVM 10.0.0 from source can find the packages via its GitHub page while the pre-compiled release binaries should be made available shortly.
