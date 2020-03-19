LLVM 10.0 along with the likes of Clang 10.0 were supposed to be out nearly one month ago but instead a fifth release candidate arrived today.
The LLVM 10.0 release cycle has gone on several weeks longer than anticipated due to having to deal with last-minute bugs. LLVM 10.0-RC4 came out last week and was already two release candidates past what they anticipated, but rather than going for the final release today, a fifth release candidate was decided upon.
The latest 10.x branch commits point to some fixes around C++20 concepts code, a possible crash in EarlyCSD, and other fixes landing this week.
LLVM release manager Hans Wennborg announced 10.0-RC5 this morning. Assuming no further issues come up, the hope is next Monday (23 March) to issue the final 10.0.0 release.
While running late, the wait should be worth it given the many new and improved LLVM/Clang 10.0 features.
