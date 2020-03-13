LLVM 10.0-RC3 was released last week as what was supposed to be the last release candidate of the cycle after being challenged by delays already. However, last minute issues with RC3 has led to LLVM 10.0-RC4 coming out today.
LLVM 10.0-RC4 brings with it another dozen patches on top of RC3. LLVM 10.0-RC4 has some clean-ups to the release notes and a few other last minute fixes. The brief RC4 announcement can be read on llvm-dev.
Now if nothing else arises, LLVM 10.0.0 should be out next week as this first LLVM compiler update of 2020. See our LLVM 10 / Clang 10 feature overview for all of the prominent changes with this half-year compiler stack update.
Add A Comment