LLVM 10.0 was supposed to be released at the end of February but is running slightly behind schedule and now there is a third and unscheduled final release candidate.
LLVM 10.0-RC3 was unexpectedly released this week due to the time that has passed since RC2 in mid-February with there having been more commits than anticipated late in the cycle. LLVM 10.0-RC3 has just under one hundred commits/fixes since RC2, but nothing appears to be too dramatic.
LLVM 10.0.0-rc3 is available for testing. Assuming no major issues are uncovered, LLVM 10.0.0 should be out in the days ahead and mirror the state of RC3.
LLVM 10.0 is introducing Arm Neoverse N1/E1 support, Cortex A65 support, support for Octeon MIPS, POWER optimizations, better SIMD support for WebAssembly, many RISC-V improvements, and much more. I'll be out with my LLVM/Clang 10.0 feature overview shortly.
