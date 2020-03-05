LLVM 10.0-RC3 Released With The Final Expected Soon For This Big Compiler Update
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 5 March 2020 at 11:04 AM EST. 1 Comment
LLVM --
LLVM 10.0 was supposed to be released at the end of February but is running slightly behind schedule and now there is a third and unscheduled final release candidate.

LLVM 10.0-RC3 was unexpectedly released this week due to the time that has passed since RC2 in mid-February with there having been more commits than anticipated late in the cycle. LLVM 10.0-RC3 has just under one hundred commits/fixes since RC2, but nothing appears to be too dramatic.

LLVM 10.0.0-rc3 is available for testing. Assuming no major issues are uncovered, LLVM 10.0.0 should be out in the days ahead and mirror the state of RC3.

LLVM 10.0 is introducing Arm Neoverse N1/E1 support, Cortex A65 support, support for Octeon MIPS, POWER optimizations, better SIMD support for WebAssembly, many RISC-V improvements, and much more. I'll be out with my LLVM/Clang 10.0 feature overview shortly.
1 Comment
Related News
LLVM's MLIR Will Allow More Multi-Threading Within Compilers
LLVM Adds MLIR-Vulkan-Runner To Run MLIR On Vulkan-Enabled GPUs
LLVM Clang 11 Adds -std=c++20 Support
LLVM 10.0's Release Is Very Close With RC2 Available
LLVM's Go Front-End Was Finally Dropped From The Official Source Tree
LLVM Finally Buttoning Up Its Stack-Clash Protection For x86 CPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 75 On Wayland Now To Have Full WebGL, Working VA-API Acceleration
Unity 8 Desktop Renamed To Lomiri
Game Porting Firm Feral Interactive Healthy + An Apology
The $199 Pinebook Pro ARM Laptop Is Closer To Running On The Mainline Linux Kernel
IBM To Transition Their z/OS, POWER + AIX Compilers To Being LLVM/Clang-Based
Red Hat's SPICE 0.14.3 Remote Display System Now Supports Microsoft Windows
Intel Boosts Gen7 GPU Vulkan Compute Performance By ~330% For Geekbench
Simple Patch Lets Amazon's EC2 Linux Network Driver Start ~90x Faster