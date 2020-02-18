The release of LLVM 10.0 is now upon us with the second and last planned release candidate issued at the end of last week.
Ongoing LLVM release manager Hans Wennborg tagged LLVM 10.0 RC2 on Thursday with just under one hundred commits since the original release candidate. Since LLVM 10.0 RC1 in January has been a lot of bug fixing and things appear to be settling down for seeing LLVM 10.0 on time or thereabouts with its scheduled release date of 26 February.
The brief RC2 announcement can be read on the mailing list. LLVM 10 and Clang 10 have been seeing improved AMD Zen 2 support, even some old AMD Jaguar optimizations thanks to Sony, an option to help offset the performance impact of the Intel JCC microcode, MLIR has landed as the new machine learning IR, continued C++20 enablement, better RISC-V support, and a lot more.
LLVM Clang 10 vs. GCC 10 compiler benchmarks coming up on Phoronix soon.
