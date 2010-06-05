LLVM 10.0 RC1 Is Available For Testing
2 February 2020
LLVM 10.0 was branched in mid-January but it took until Thursday to get the first release candidate out the door. That first step towards the release of LLVM 10.0 and sub-projects like Clang 10.0 is now moving along and you can enjoy testing the compiler stack this weekend.

Hans Wennborg continues serving as the release manager for LLVM and on 30 January was able to finally create the first release candidate. The two weeks from branching to release candidate was due to the code being in a rather unstable point at branching time. More details within the RC1 announcement.

At least one more release candidate of LLVM 10.0 will be out over the weeks ahead. LLVM 10.0 was expected to ship on 26 February but given the RC1 delay and LLVM release delays being routine, we're most likely looking at the stable release happening sometime in January.

LLVM 10.0 is bringing its mitigation for helping to offset the performance impact of the Intel JCC microcode update, AMD Zen 2 improvements, MLIR as the new intermediate representation within LLVM, continued C/C++ standards improvements in Clang, and much more as will be in my feature list coming up shortly. As well, more LLVM Clang 10.0 benchmarks are on the way.
