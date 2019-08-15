LLVM 9.0 Release Candidate 2 is now available for testing while LLVM 10.0 has switched its code-base over to supporting C++14.
Hans Wennborg announced the second and expected final release candidate for the LLVM 9.0 release and associated sub-projects like Clang 9.0. LLVM 9.0 is running about one week behind schedule at this point but there's still time to get it to ship on-time in two weeks, otherwise it's looking like it should land just slightly belated in early September.
Over in LLVM 10 Git/SVN development space meanwhile they have switched over to C++14. LLVM itself has long supported C++14 (they're about wrapped with C++20) but this change is about allowing LLVM development to be done with the modern C++14 features rather than limited to C++11.
This is bumping the minimum C++ version requirements for building LLVM and its sub-projects. Though any compiler from the past few years is in good enough shape for handling the building of LLVM 10.
