LG Has A Ryzen-Powered 38-Inch Thin Client Monitor With Ubuntu Linux Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 29 May 2018 at 08:11 AM EDT. 13 Comments
LG Electronics is rolling out a 3840 x 1600, 38-inch "UltraWide Thin Client Monitor" that is basically an all-in-one system and features support for Windows 10 and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.

This business-oriented thin client display ships with no OS pre-installed, but Ubuntu 16.04 LTS is one of the official operating systems supported. The hardware is a two-core / four-thread AMD Ryzen 3 processor with Vega graphics, 8GB DDR4, and 128GB SSD.


There is no public pricing yet on this LG 38CK900G-B, but will likely cost a great deal given its size and business market focus.

More details on this Ubuntu-friendly, Ryzen-powered monitor at LG.com.
