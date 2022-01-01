LABWC 0.4 Stacking Wayland Compositor Brings Fullscreen Mode, Drag & Drop
1 January 2022
Early in 2021 there was the inaugural release of LABWC as a stacking Wayland compositor that promoted itself as an alternative to Openbox. In kicking off the new year, LABWC 0.4 is now available.

The LABWC Wayland compositor is built off the wlroots library and takes inspiration from Openbox while being focused on simplicity and speed while still having some nice window management features.

The LABWC 0.4 release adds support for a number of additional Wayland protocols including: pointer constraints, relative pointer, viewporter, wlr input inhibition, foreign top-level, idle, and idle inhibit. LABWC 0.4 also adds support for a full-screen mode, drag-and-drop is working, various new config options, support for primary selection, supporting alt-tab on screen display when cycling between windows, new theme options, support for pop-ups, XWayland improvements, handling of audio and monitor brightness keys by default, and a variety of other support improvements.


LABWC


Downloads and more details on LABWC 0.4 via the project's GitHub.
