L2TP Tunnel Support Added To Systemd
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 14 March 2019 at 06:19 AM EDT. 4 Comments
SYSTEMD --
The newest feature addition for systemd is supporting L2TP, the Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol, as part of its networking code.

Systemd's networkd now has support merged for LT2TP tunnel support. L2TP can be used for extending a local area network (LAN) or also for VPN purposes when paired with the likes of IPsec for providing encryption. L2TP also has a variety of other use-cases with this bare protocol able to offer a layer two link over an L3 network.

Additional information on L2TP is available from the man page.

As of this morning, the L2TP support in networkd has been merged.
