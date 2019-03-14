L2TP Tunnel Support Added To Systemd

The newest feature addition for systemd is supporting L2TP, the Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol, as part of its networking code.
Systemd's networkd now has support merged for LT2TP tunnel support. L2TP can be used for extending a local area network (LAN) or also for VPN purposes when paired with the likes of IPsec for providing encryption. L2TP also has a variety of other use-cases with this bare protocol able to offer a layer two link over an L3 network.
Additional information on L2TP is available from the man page.
As of this morning, the L2TP support in networkd has been merged.
