Last Year's L-Shaped Desk Build Has Been Holding Up Well
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 13 June 2021 at 06:17 AM EDT. 2 Comments
As a quick follow-up to last year's L-shaped desk build for accommodating plenty of displays, laptops, and more, it's still working out very well.

That aforelinked desk build was a replacement desk to the massive L-shaped desk built years earlier. Long story short, it's been working out great and in daily use for the past nine months now of thorough use each and every day...


The main purpose of the follow-up were some Phoronix readers wondering from that prior article whether the metal pipes (legs) were well positioned or additional legs should be added as some speculated. Without any adjustments since that initial build, it's still been holding up fine without any signs of fatigue or any signs of stress where the two slabs of birch butcherblock are joined together. So at least for my workflow and where weight is being placed, there hasn't been any issues coming up.


So overall it's been working out fine and I still recommend the approach I used as well as the materials.


Being my third desk build, I am quite happy with it still and no real alterations I have thought of yet for making it more ideal along with a simpler butcherblock desk for monitors in the server room. So if you want to build yourself a large desk this summer, check out that build article for all the details. If any follow-up questions, feel free to comment on this article in the forums.
