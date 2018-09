The Kyber I/O scheduler added back in Linux 4.12 and backed by Facebook engineers is seeing some improvements come the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel cycle.The current Kyber I/O scheduler heuristics rely upon the mean latency rather than 99th percentile latency, the statistics calculations are based on a short window of time that can cause issues for outliers with bursty workloads, and considers latency only after I/O has been submitted to the device.The improved behavior of Kyber now relies upon a histogram that calculates percentiles of total latency and I/O latency, places sync and async writes in the same domain, discards are moved to a separate domain, and a variety of other changes.More details in this Git merge into the Linux kernel's block layer code ahead of the next kernel cycle. It will be interesting to do some Linux I/O scheduler benchmarks on this next kernel that will either be called Linux 4.20 or Linux 5.0.