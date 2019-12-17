A Kubuntu-Powered Laptop Is Launching In 2020 For High-End KDE Computing

A Kubuntu laptop is launching soon that is aiming for a high-end Linux laptop experience atop the KDE flavor of Ubuntu.Most Ubuntu-powered laptops to date are running the official flavor, of course, with the GNOME Shell. But for those wanting a laptop shipping with the blessing of Canonical and Kubuntu Council with using Kubuntu, a new option is forthcoming via Mind Share Management. The Kubuntu Council stands to receive a "significant contribution" from each laptop sold.This isn't a from-scratch laptop design but based on a Clevo p960rd with alterations to improve the Linux experience. On the Kubuntu side the target is for Kubuntu 19.10 / 20.04 LTS but with some alterations around full-disk encryption, OpenVPN, making use of the Kfocus dark theme, Google Chrome, etc.



A file photo of one of the Kubuntu Focus laptop prototypes. We'll have our hands on one of the devices in the next few days.

The specs on the laptop come in as an Intel Core i7 9750H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 32GB RAM, 1TB Samsung NVMe SSD, 16.1-inch 1080p display, LED backlit keyboard, metal+plastic chassis, and backed by a two-year warranty. It's a bit interesting with their choice of NVIDIA graphics for a Linux laptop, but they are indeed going for the high-end and unfortunately not many laptop designs featuring Radeon graphics.That's all for now with the initial information embargo having just expired on the Kubuntu Focus. We'll have our hands-on with the device soon. Stay tuned for more information ahead of the official launch coming in mid-January.