Kubuntu Focus M2 Launched As Latest KDE-Friendly Laptop

Launched at the start of the year was the Kubuntu Focus as a polished KDE laptop while now it's been succeeded by a second-generation model.
The second-generation Kubuntu Focus laptop is known as the Kubuntu Focus "M2" and features an updated processor, Kubuntu 20.04 LTS by default rather than 18.04, and other new hardware upgrade options.
No AMD Ryzen or Radeon graphics option are offered but the Kubuntu Focus M2 moves from the Core i7 9750H to the Core i7 10875H Comet Lake processor for offering the main speed improvements with this updated laptop. The base model for the Kubuntu Focus M2 includes 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, 250GB NVMe storage, and RTX 2060 graphics while costing $1795 USD. Upgrades are available up to 64GB of RAM, up to RTX 2080 graphics, and up to two M.2 SSDs. The laptop is only available in a 15.6-inch 1080p display,
More details on this updated Kubuntu Focus laptop via KFocus.org. The specs outline 2% of the gross purchase price is donated to the Kubuntu Foundation for advancing that KDE Plasma spin of Ubuntu for which the laptop is focused.
