Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen4 Announced With Intel Alder Lake, RTX 30 Graphics

While most of the Linux pre-loaded laptops these days ship with GNOME or a desktop derived from GNOME components, the Kubuntu Focus has been one of the most notable exceptions for using KDE Plasma and also ptimized for workflows around deep learning, programming, dev ops, and more. Today the company announced the Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen4 laptop with upgraded hardware.
We first looked at the original Kubuntu Focus laptop in early 2020 and they are now up to their fourth generation model. The updated Kubuntu Focus laptop has switched to using Intel Alder Lake with up to a Core i7 12700H and the latest NVIDIA RTX graphics with now offering up to an RTX 3080 Ti mobile GPU.
The Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen4 also has upgraded its display to a 165Hz 1440p IPS panel, upgraded speakers, additional USB-C ports, integrated SD card reader, and a larger battery (80 Whr).
The Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen4 is going to begin shipping 9 May for all of its available configurations. On the software side, Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen4 is using the newly-released Kubuntu 22.04 LTS.
Those wanting to learn more about this latest Intel+NVIDIA-powered KDE Plasma optimized Linux laptop can do so at KFocus.org. Pricing starts at $1895 USD.
