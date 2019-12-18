The Kubuntu Focus KDE Linux Laptop Arrives

Soft-announced earlier this week was the Kubuntu Focus as a high-end Linux laptop pre-loaded with the KDE flavor of Ubuntu . The Kubuntu Focus produced in cooperation with Mindshare Management, Kubuntu itself, and German manufacturer Tuxedo Computers will officially launch in January and begin shipping shortly thereafter while a review sample arrived in our lab today.

The full review of the Kubuntu Focus will come in January, included here are just pictures of the laptop that arrived today to begin our testing and benchmarking journey for this Intel-powered Linux laptop manufactured by Clevo but with various optimizations for Kubuntu / KDE Linux usage.

They certainly get an "A" for their branding job on the Kubuntu Focus from the packaging to laptop itself.

They focused a lot on the software side of the puzzle in ensuring a customized experience and one that may be friendly for users, including novice Linux users.

The quality is on-par with other Clevo devices we have tested over the years, which also manufactures the laptops for the likes of System76.

And it's complete with a KDE/Kubuntu key.

The thickness isn't too thick but enough for cooling the discrete GPU and being able to accomodate full-size HDMI and Ethernet ports.

That's the quick look at the Kubuntu Focus for now in having hands on with it for a few hours while the complete review and benchmarks will come in January.