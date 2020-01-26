Kubuntu Focus KDE Laptop Launches New $1,795 USD Base Model
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 26 January 2020 at 03:45 PM EST. 3 Comments
Formally announced earlier this month was Kubuntu Focus as the most polished KDE laptop we've ever tested. Besides offering a great KDE desktop experience, the Kubuntu Focus offers high-end specs while now there is a slightly cheaper base model introduced.

The Kubuntu Focus is great for a KDE laptop, but the former base pricing of $2,395 was a bit tough to swallow for some. The Kubuntu Focus crew has now introduced a new $1,795 USD base model that while still pricey is a bit easier to manage in comparison to other high-end laptops.


Among the hardware changes in the new base model is just 16GB of RAM rather than 32GB and a 250GB Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD rather than 1TB. Still part of the base specifications though are the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics and 16.1-inch 1080p IPS display.

More details on the Kubuntu Focus and the ordering options can be found at KFocus.org. Kubuntu Focus orders are due to begin shipping in early February.
