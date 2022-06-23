Krita 5.1 Beta Released With Better WebP, Initial JPEG-XL, XSIMD For Better Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 23 June 2022 at 05:02 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
The first beta of Krita 5.1 for this leading open-source digital painting program is now available for testing.

The work-in-progress Krita 5.1 release improves its WebP image format support, better dealing with Adobe Photoshop files, initial support for JPEG-XL images, and other file handling enhancements. Krita 5.1 Beta also switches over to using XSIMD rather than VC for improving the painting performance and also allowing vectorization support on Android. Krita 5.1 Beta also improves various tools and boasts other enhancements.


Krita


Windows / Linux / Android / macOS downloads and more details on Krita 5.1 Beta are available from Krita.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
KDE Plasma 5.26 To Allow Crisper XWayland Apps With New Scaling Option
KDE Plasma 5.25 Released With Wayland Improvements, Improved Gestures
KDE Developers Prepare More Fixes Ahead Of Plasma 5.25, Early Feature Work On 5.26
KDE Fixes Many Plasma 5.25 Bugs This Week But Still Needs More Developer Help
KDE Developers Land More Bug Fixes Ahead Of Plasma 5.25
KDE Plasma 5.25 Preparing More Bug Fixes, Continued Wayland Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds: Rust For The Kernel Could Possibly Be Merged For Linux 5.20
The Bizarre Case Of Zstd's Very Slow Performance On Arch Linux
GitLab Now The Main Development Platform For Wine
Akamai Warns Of "Panchan" Linux Botnet That Leverages Golang Concurrency, Systemd
Canonical Continues Working On Ubuntu's Firefox Snap Performance
Raspberry Pi 4 V3D Open-Source Kernel Driver Support Slated For Linux 5.20
EPEL Statistics Show Recent Surge In Rocky Linux Usage Past AlmaLinux, CentOS Stream
Meta's Transparent Memory Offloading Saves Them 20~32% Of Memory Per Linux Server