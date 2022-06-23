Krita 5.1 Beta Released With Better WebP, Initial JPEG-XL, XSIMD For Better Performance

The first beta of Krita 5.1 for this leading open-source digital painting program is now available for testing.The work-in-progress Krita 5.1 release improves its WebP image format support, better dealing with Adobe Photoshop files, initial support for JPEG-XL images, and other file handling enhancements. Krita 5.1 Beta also switches over to using XSIMD rather than VC for improving the painting performance and also allowing vectorization support on Android. Krita 5.1 Beta also improves various tools and boasts other enhancements.



