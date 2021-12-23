Krita 5.0 Released With Big Improvements For Open-Source Digital Painting / 2D Animation

Krita is easily one of the best digital painting / 2D animation / raster graphics programs out there for being open-source / free software and today is now even better with the Krita 5.0 release.Krita 5.0 is a wonderful end-of-year gift for open-source artists and others making use of this software over the past decade and a half. Krita 5.0 revamps its handling of brushes / gradients / palettes so they are now faster and use "much less" memory as well as being more reliable. Krita 5.0 also features improvements to gradients, the smudge brush engine has been rewritten, the animation system has been overhauled, there is now a built-in storyboard editor, a recorder to make a video out of painting sessions, and a heck of a lot more.

Krita 5.0 is a huge update and binaries are available for Windows, Linux (AppImage), macOS, and Android along with the sources.Downloads and more details on Krita 5.0 via Krita.org . The very detailed look at all of the prominent changes for Krita 5.0 can be found via the release notes