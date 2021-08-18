Krita 5.0 Beta Released With Better Performance, UI Polishing
Krita 5.0 is on the way as the next major feature release to this popular, open-source digital painting program.

Krita 5.0 beta debuted today to help in vetting this major update. Krita 5.0 is introducing a new resource system, adds support for HEIF / AVIF / WebP image formats, improves its TIFF support, brings the all new MyPaint brush engine, support for gradient dithering and wide-gamut gradients, various performance improvements, a redesigned animation timeline docker, an in-stack transform tool preview, and UI improvements.

There are also many smaller improvements with this Qt-based digital painting program along with "lots of performance improvements!" mentioned.


The Krita 5.0 stable release is expected in September but for now there is the beta release and new nightly builds to come. More details on all of the changes to find with Krita 5.0 via the beta announcement.
