Krita 4.4 Released With Multi-Threading For Fill Layers
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 13 October 2020 at 07:41 AM EDT. 2 Comments
KDE --
Krita 4.4 is out today as the latest release for this flagship open-source digital painting program.

Highlights of Krita 4.4 include:

- Multi-threading for fill layers to yield a lot faster performance.

- Support for patterns of fill layers and new screentone options for the fill layer. There is also a multigrid fill layer feature for penrose tilings.

- Support for Disney Animation's SeExpr expression language that is basically used as a tiny shader language for fill layers.

- Various brush engine improvements.

Download links for Linux / macOS / Windows / Chrome OS / Android and more details on the 4.4 changes via Krita.org.
2 Comments
Related News
KDE Plasma 5.20 Released With Better Wayland Support, Many New Features
KDE Plasma 5.21 To Bring Multi-GPU Support For Wayland
KDE Plasma Mobile Has Been Making Great Progress
Kubuntu Focus M2 Launched As Latest KDE-Friendly Laptop
KDE Begins Landing "Breeze Evolution" Refresh For Default Theme
Systemd Startup For KDE Plasma 5.21 Has Helped Uncover Bugs, Other Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Makes Up Roughly 10.5% Of The Linux Kernel
PowerPC 601 Support Being Retired In Linux 5.10 - The First 32-bit PowerPC CPU
The Failed OUYA Game Console Seeing Work For Mainline Linux Kernel Support
Python 3.9 Released With Multi-Processing Improvements, New Parser
Chrome 86 Released With Native File-System, WebCodecs APIs
EXT4 "Fast Commits" Coming For Big Performance Boost In Ordered Mode
A New Linux Kernel Framework To Help Ensure You Don't Burn Yourself On Hot Devices
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series (Zen 3) Linux Expectations - Should Be Good But No "Znver3" Compiler Yet