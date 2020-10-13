Krita 4.4 is out today as the latest release for this flagship open-source digital painting program.
Highlights of Krita 4.4 include:
- Multi-threading for fill layers to yield a lot faster performance.
- Support for patterns of fill layers and new screentone options for the fill layer. There is also a multigrid fill layer feature for penrose tilings.
- Support for Disney Animation's SeExpr expression language that is basically used as a tiny shader language for fill layers.
- Various brush engine improvements.
Download links for Linux / macOS / Windows / Chrome OS / Android and more details on the 4.4 changes via Krita.org.
2 Comments