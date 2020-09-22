The beta of the forthcoming Krita 4.4 is now available, which continues on as easily the leading open-source digital painting programs.Krita 4.4 is bringing multi-threading support for fill layers, which yields a significant speed-up. Krita 4.4 is also introducing transformations for the pattern fill, a simple pattern fill with screentone, new features for brush engines, audio support within the Krita AppImage build, a WebM/VP9 animation recording preset, and other improvements. There is also a lot of fixes at large.

More details on the changes coming with Krita 4.4 via the work-in-progress release notes Downloads and more details on today's Krita 4.4 Beta 1 release via Krita.org