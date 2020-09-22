Krita 4.4 Beta Released With Multi-Threading For Fill Layers
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 22 September 2020 at 06:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
The beta of the forthcoming Krita 4.4 is now available, which continues on as easily the leading open-source digital painting programs.

Krita 4.4 is bringing multi-threading support for fill layers, which yields a significant speed-up. Krita 4.4 is also introducing transformations for the pattern fill, a simple pattern fill with screentone, new features for brush engines, audio support within the Krita AppImage build, a WebM/VP9 animation recording preset, and other improvements. There is also a lot of fixes at large.


More details on the changes coming with Krita 4.4 via the work-in-progress release notes.

Downloads and more details on today's Krita 4.4 Beta 1 release via Krita.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Experiments Are Underway With Vulkan Powering The KDE Plasma Shell
KDE Plasma 5.21 Bringing Systemd Startup Support, Wayland Improvements
KDE Plasma 5.20 Beta Released With Better Wayland Support
KDE Frameworks 5.74 Released With Faster KTextEditor, Many Improvements
KDE Launches Developer Platform Website, Other Progress During Akademy
KDE Starts September With Faster Konsole Launching, Dolphin Thumbnail Generation
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has A Large Presence At This Year's X.Org Conference
OpenPOWER Summit 2020 Was This Week With Many Interesting Hardware/Software Talks
"Microsoft Wants To Create A Complete Virtualization Stack With Linux"
Red Hat Has Been Working On New NVFS File-System
Succeeding GNOME 3.38 Will Be "GNOME 40" - Yes, GNOME Forty
Gamescope Continues Advancing As Wayland/Vulkan Compositor Backed By Valve
Ray-Tracing Support For AMDGPU LLVM Back-End Lands For RDNA 2
GNOME 3.38 Released With Many New Features, Better Performance