Krita 4.3 is out today as the latest major feature release for this popular digital painting program. More than one thousand issues were fixed in this release plus introducing plenty of new functionality.On top of the 1,000+ fixes, Krita 4.3 features better Android support, many improvements to its animation handling, a new set of watercolor effect brush presets, a variety of filter improvements, better performance of layer styles, multi-dimension export for GIMP GIH files, several color handling improvements, and other changes.

More details on the Krita 4.3 changes via the announcement and release notes