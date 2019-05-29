Krita 4.2 Released With Better Drawing Tablet Support, Performance Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 29 May 2019 at 07:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
Krita 4.2 is out today as the newest feature release for this feature-rich, multi-platform open-source digital painting software.

Krita 4.2 delivers on updated drawing tablet support, HDR painting support (currently only for Windows 10), better brush speed performance, an improved color palette docker, a Python API for dealing with animations, color gamut masking, an improved artistic color selector, multi-brush improvements, and other performance improvements.


Krita 4.2 is quite a big update for this already good digital painting software. More details on Krita 4.2 are available from the release notes and announcement.
