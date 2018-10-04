The KDE/Qt-aligned Krita open-source digital painting program will soon see its 4.2 feature release that is bringing with it many new features.
Some of the features already added into the experimental Krita 4.2 are improvements to masks and selections, gamut masks, performance improvements, colored assistants, an improved move tool, a smoother user-interface, and around 200 bug fixes.
On the performance front are improvements to the Krita tile engine, support for CPU vectorization (e.g. AVX) with brush masks, and various other optimizations.
Krita 4.2 is also working on a redesigned brush editor, the text tool user-interface is also being redone, better stability in working with color palettes, and better resource management.
An early preview release of Krita 4.2 is available today for testing out on Linux, macOS, and Windows. More details on the Krita 4.2 developments via today's announcement at Krita.org.
Add A Comment