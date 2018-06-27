Krita 4.1 Released With Support For Multi-Monitor Workspace Layouts
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 27 June 2018 at 05:51 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
Krita 4.1 is now the latest stable version of this open-source digital painting program.

The Krita 4.1 release adds support for multi-monitor workspace layouts, a new reference images tool, support for saving and restoring of sessions, an improved animation timeline display, support for handling larger animations thanks to buffering to disk, color picker improvements, better brush mask vectorization performance, and much more.


More details on the Krita 4.1 digital painting program update can be found via Krita.org.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
Krita 4.1 Digital Painting Program Enters Beta With Multi-Monitor Workspace Layouts
Elisa 0.2 Beta Released For This Newest KDE Music Player
A Session Suspension & Restoration Protocol Proposed For Wayland
KDE Plasma 5.13 Ships As The Best Plasma 5 Release Yet
KDE Frameworks 5.47 Released With Various Improvements
KDE Developer On Martin Flöser's Departure: VDG Does Not Exist
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Systemd 239 Rolls Out With Portable Services, Merges Boot Loader Specification
Git 2.18 Released With Initial Version Of Its New Wire Protocol
GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Resigns
PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements