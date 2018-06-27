Krita 4.1 is now the latest stable version of this open-source digital painting program.
The Krita 4.1 release adds support for multi-monitor workspace layouts, a new reference images tool, support for saving and restoring of sessions, an improved animation timeline display, support for handling larger animations thanks to buffering to disk, color picker improvements, better brush mask vectorization performance, and much more.
More details on the Krita 4.1 digital painting program update can be found via Krita.org.
Add A Comment