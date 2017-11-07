Krita 4.0 remains under development as the next big feature update for this Qt-powered digital painting program and it's brewing a lot of new functionality.
Over the summer the 4.0 pre-alpha builds began. At that time it had a new airbrush system, SVG-based vector layers, a healing brush, a new export system, a new palette docker, Python scripting support, and other new features.
Since that pre-alpha update, Krita developers have been focusing on significant performance improvements for Krita 4.0. Krita 4.0 has been working on CPU multi-threading for pixel brush engines, greater caching, and various other optimizations in the name of speed. Krita 4.0 is also adding some performance benchmarking support to be able to compare the performance of brushes, but it's not clear yet if it's automated to our testing standards to use this as a future benchmark.
Krita 4.0 has also seen additions of pixel grid support, live brush previews, a new isometric option for the grid, new filters, layers and docker improvements, UI polishing and much more.
More details about this ongoing Krita 4.0 feature work via the latest development update at Krita.org.
Add A Comment