Krita Digital Painting Program Hits The 4.0 Beta Milestone
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 11 January 2018 at 08:02 AM EST. 4 Comments
KDE --
The KDE/Qt-aligned Krita digital painting program has released its first beta release of the major 4.0 update that also marks its string freeze. Now marks the period of bug fixing before shipping Krita 4.0 within a few months.

Krita 4.0 is a big update for this digital painting program -- big enough that the file format has changed in some areas, so Krita 3 files may have compatibility issues opening under Krita 4.0.

New features of Krita 4.0 Beta include a new text tool, an SVG vector system, Python scripting support, SVG import/export, larger brush sizes, a better brush editor, user-interface improvements, and a wide range of other enhancements for this popular open-source desktop program.

More details on Krita 4.0 Beta 1 for Linux / macOS / Windows systems can be found via this morning's release announcement at Krita.org.
