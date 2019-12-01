Google Reaffirms Commitment To Kotlin Programming Language For Android
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 6 December 2019 at 02:50 PM EST. 46 Comments
The Kotlin programming language on Android has become very popular and Google announced today nearly 60% of the top 1,000 Android applications are using Kotlin code in some capacity. Beyond their announcement earlier this year of Android development being Kotlin-first, as they look forward to 2020 will be more Kotlin + Android action.

Google is continuing to embrace Kotlin programming for Android, making more Android APIs accessible by Kotlin, Jetpack Compose as a UI toolkit catered to Kotlin, and Kotlin extensions for more Google libraries. Google is also working to offer more Kotlin + Android learning material, working with JetBrains on improving the Kotlin code compiler, speeding up the build time of Kotlin code, and other improvements.

More details on Google's Android plans for Kotlin in 2020 via this Android Developer's blog post.
