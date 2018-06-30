KDE Finally Offers An Easy Global Shortcut To Launch The Konsole
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 1 July 2018 at 07:04 AM EDT. 7 Comments
KDE --
KDE finally has an on-by-default easy way global shortcut for launching the Konsole terminal application.

Beginning with KDE Applications 18.08 due out next month, Ctrl + Alt + T will launch the Konsole. There had been an off-by-default option for this functionality in KHotKeys while now Konsole itself will expose this global launching shortcut.

Details on this shortcut for quickly and easily launching Konsole from the KDE Plasma desktop can be found via this Phabricator report.

This improvement is just one of several usability improvements made in the past week. There is also now HiDPI support for KMag, easier handling for adding new "Create New" template entries, bug fixes, and other user-interface work.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE's 2017 Community Report Is Now Available
Krita 4.1 Released With Support For Multi-Monitor Workspace Layouts
Krita 4.1 Digital Painting Program Enters Beta With Multi-Monitor Workspace Layouts
Elisa 0.2 Beta Released For This Newest KDE Music Player
A Session Suspension & Restoration Protocol Proposed For Wayland
KDE Plasma 5.13 Ships As The Best Plasma 5 Release Yet
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Systemd 239 Rolls Out With Portable Services, Merges Boot Loader Specification
GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
Early Ubuntu Hardware/Software Survey Data
Google Gets DirectX Shader Compiler Working On Linux
Fedora 29 Aims To Offer Up Modules For Everyone