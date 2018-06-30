KDE Finally Offers An Easy Global Shortcut To Launch The Konsole

KDE finally has an on-by-default easy way global shortcut for launching the Konsole terminal application.
Beginning with KDE Applications 18.08 due out next month, Ctrl + Alt + T will launch the Konsole. There had been an off-by-default option for this functionality in KHotKeys while now Konsole itself will expose this global launching shortcut.
Details on this shortcut for quickly and easily launching Konsole from the KDE Plasma desktop can be found via this Phabricator report.
This improvement is just one of several usability improvements made in the past week. There is also now HiDPI support for KMag, easier handling for adding new "Create New" template entries, bug fixes, and other user-interface work.
