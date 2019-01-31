Arm Holdings has been developing their next-generation "Komeda" Direct Rendering Manager driver and they believe it's ready for mainline integration with the upcoming Linux 5.1 cycle.
The Komeda driver is their new software solution for the Mali D71 and newer display processors. The M71 brought with it a large redesign to Arm's display IP that is now more modularized and enough alterations that it was better for them to develop a new driver.
The Komeda DRM/KMS driver has been under public review for the past number of weeks and seems to be mature enough that they are trying to get it into Linux 5.1. Sent out today was the malidp-next DRM pull request that includes this new Komeda driver.
Of course, this is just about Arm's display support with this open-source DRM/KMS code while their Mali 3D hardware still relies upon binary blobs though Panfrost is working hard to change that moving forward.
