Con Kolivas is out with his Linux 5.6-ck1 optimization patch-set and version 0.199 of the MuQSS scheduler. This re-base against the Linux 5.6 stable kernel is coming late due to Kolivas leading a team making 3D printed COVID-19 equipment in Australia.
While a longtime independent Linux kernel developer, Kolivas is also a retired anaesthetist, and weeks ago began working on new designs for ventilators / intubation boxes, face shields, ventilation splitters, oxygen hoods, and other PPE in the fight against the coronavirus. More on those efforts via abc.net.au.
Kolivas has now found the time though to release Linux 5.6-ck1 and MuQSS 0.199 as his latest efforts on improving Linux system responsiveness and interactivity. No major changes this time besides re-basing against the latest stable kernel series.
Downloads available here.
Con also provided a note about MuQSS versioning, "Since MuQSS has reached version 0.199, I'm left wondering what I should make the next version. As it is likely to be just as trivial an update as this one was, version 0.200 will not actually be a significant update to some new fancy scheduler, it will just coincidentally bump the minor version up. That said, MuQSS has been stable for a very long time so I should have bumped it to version 1.0 quite a while back."
