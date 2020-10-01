Kodi 19 Alpha 3 Brings Intel Integer Scaling Support For Pixel Art Games

The third alpha release of Kodi 19 "Matrix" was released on Sunday for this popular multi-platform HTPC software.
Notable with Kodi 19 Alpha 3 is the gaming integration now has support for Intel integer scaling in order to improve the quality of primarily pixel art games. As mentioned recently, Linux 5.11 brings integer scaling support for the Intel graphics driver. The Intel Linux driver support is coming after the open-source patches were stuck pending until a user-space client was ready to go in exercising the functionality to ensure it would be suitable. Now that Kodi merged its support, the Intel driver code is in DRM-Next until the Linux 5.11 cycle.
Kodi 19 Alpha 3 also has improvements for its music videos functionality, support for more OpenGL bicubic shaders for video playback, Estuary theme improvements, new Python metadata scrapers for movies and TV shows, and other fixes.
More details on Kodi 19 Alpha 3 over at Kodi.tv.
