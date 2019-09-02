For those with extra time on their hands this US Labor Day, the Kodi team behind this open-source HTPC software issued their 18.4 Leia release.
Kodi 18.4 incorporates the past few months worth of fixes ranging from memory leak and segmentation fault issues to fixed handling of TrueHD pass-through audio, controller fixes, user interface fixes, and also pulling in a slightly updated FFmpeg.
More details on Kodi 18.4 are available from Kodi.tv.
Kodi 19 meanwhile is codenamed "Matrix" and will be the project's next feature release.
