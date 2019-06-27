Kodi 18.3 Adds DTS-HD Audio Track Support To Its Music Player, Various Fixes
For fans of the Kodi project for providing the flagship open-source HTPC experience, Kodi 18.3 is out today as the newest maintenance update.

Being a point release to Kodi 18 Leia, it's not focused on new features with that development heading towards Kodi 19. Though new to Kodi 18.3 is support for DTS-HD audio tracks within the music component (though not incredibly common), Estuary has added a search button to the side menu in select windows, and the rest of the changes are made up of various fixes.

More details on Kodi 18.3 Leia via Kodi.tv.
