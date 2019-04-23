Kodi 18.2 Released With VA-API Fixes, OpenGL ES Rendering Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 23 April 2019 at 07:21 AM EDT.
For fans of the Kodi HTPC software, version 18.2 of the "Leia" update is now available with several prominent fixes.

Kodi 18.2 is the latest stable update and among the issues it addresses are regressions and performance problems with its OpenGL ES rendering code path, various Intel VA-API video acceleration fixes, music experience improvements, "a huge number" of Android platform improvements, and other changes.

Kodi 18.3 is expected as another follow-on release to Leia while Kodi 19 is under development as the next major feature release for this cross-platform HTPC/PVR software.

More details on today's Kodi 18.2 release via Kodi.tv.
