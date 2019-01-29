Kodi 18.0 "Leia" is now available as one of the biggest releases ever for this open-source, cross-platform multimedia/HTPC software.
Kodi 18 has been in the works for two years now and comes with some gaming integration via RetroPlayer to enjoy some emulated console games within the HTPC software, completely reworked Wayland support, improved live TV capabilities, Google Assistant support, usability enhancements, better stability, DRM content support, better Blu-ray support, and quite a lot of other improvements throughout.
Learn more about the massive release of Kodi 18.0 over at Kodi.tv. This is certainly the most exciting update to Kodi in quite a while.
Add A Comment