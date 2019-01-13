Kodi 18 Leia Nearly Released, But For Now An RC5

Kodi 18 Leia RC5 is available this weekend as what should be the last release candidate before this major release is out of this widely-used, cross-platform HTPC software.
Kodi 18 RC5 was issued today rather than the final release in order to serve up some last minute fixes and encourage a final round of testing. Kodi 18 RC5 has multiple crash fixes, takes care of some Android issues, various other platform-specific bug fixes, and other issues resolved.
An official release date for Kodi 18.0 hasn't yet been determined but will depend upon the outcome of the RC5 testing. Kodi 18 is bringing with it RetroPlayer gaming integration, Google Assistant support, better Windows/UWP compatibility, better live TV capabilities, much improved (largely rewritten) Wayland support, better stability throughout, and many other enhancements.
More details on Kodi 18 RC5 via Kodi.tv.
4 Comments