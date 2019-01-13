Kodi 18 Leia Nearly Released, But For Now An RC5
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 13 January 2019 at 05:07 PM EST. 4 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
Kodi 18 Leia RC5 is available this weekend as what should be the last release candidate before this major release is out of this widely-used, cross-platform HTPC software.

Kodi 18 RC5 was issued today rather than the final release in order to serve up some last minute fixes and encourage a final round of testing. Kodi 18 RC5 has multiple crash fixes, takes care of some Android issues, various other platform-specific bug fixes, and other issues resolved.

An official release date for Kodi 18.0 hasn't yet been determined but will depend upon the outcome of the RC5 testing. Kodi 18 is bringing with it RetroPlayer gaming integration, Google Assistant support, better Windows/UWP compatibility, better live TV capabilities, much improved (largely rewritten) Wayland support, better stability throughout, and many other enhancements.

More details on Kodi 18 RC5 via Kodi.tv.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Multimedia News
VLC 3.0.6 Released While The Project Celebrates Three Billion Downloads
PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio
LibreELEC 9.0 Beta Pulls In Kodi 18, Core OS Improvements & New ARM Board Support
A Lot Of Media Driver Work For Linux 4.21 - Includes Intel IPU3, ASpeed Video Engine
DAV1D v0.1 AV1 Video Decoder Released
Cedrus Video Decode Driver Moving Along With Allwinner H5/A64 Support
Popular News This Week
The Expected Linux Driver State For The Radeon VII
Purism Shares The Progress Made On Their Librem 5 Smartphone For The End Of 2018
Even In 2019, A Long Road Still For Getting The VIA OpenChrome Driver In Linux
Mir Made Good Progress Over The Holidays With Porting To Debian & Alpine, ARM Mali
Recently Added Benchmarks From DAV1D To Microsoft Ethr To More Machine Learning
AMD CES 2019 Keynote: Say Hello To Radeon 7 As 2nd Gen Vega