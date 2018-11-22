Kodi 18 Release Candidate 1 Now Available For This Leading Open-Source HTPC Software
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 22 November 2018 at 04:10 PM EST. 1 Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
Just in time for some holiday entertainment, the Kodi team has put out the first release candidate of their upcoming Kodi 18 "Leia" release.

Kodi 18 is the next major update two years in the making that is featuring RetroPlayer gaming support, adds Google Assistant support, better Windows and UWP support, better live TV capabilities, much improved Wayland support than what was previously offered, better stability, and many other enhancements.

Details on all of the changes incorporated into Kodi 18 RC1 can be found via today's release announcement up at Kodi.tv. The 18 series is up to nearly ten thousand commands and has seen around a half million lines of code changed from more than three dozen developers. The actual Kodi 18.0 release will come "when it's ready" determined by its developers but shouldn't be too much longer.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

