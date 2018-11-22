Kodi 18 Release Candidate 1 Now Available For This Leading Open-Source HTPC Software

Just in time for some holiday entertainment, the Kodi team has put out the first release candidate of their upcoming Kodi 18 "Leia" release.
Kodi 18 is the next major update two years in the making that is featuring RetroPlayer gaming support, adds Google Assistant support, better Windows and UWP support, better live TV capabilities, much improved Wayland support than what was previously offered, better stability, and many other enhancements.
Details on all of the changes incorporated into Kodi 18 RC1 can be found via today's release announcement up at Kodi.tv. The 18 series is up to nearly ten thousand commands and has seen around a half million lines of code changed from more than three dozen developers. The actual Kodi 18.0 release will come "when it's ready" determined by its developers but shouldn't be too much longer.
