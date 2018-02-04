Kodi 18 Is Coming But They Are Already Thinking About Kodi 19
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 4 February 2018 at 10:04 AM EST. 5 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
At this weekend's FOSDEM event in Brussels, Martijn Kaijser of the Kodi project provided an update on their current activities for 2018.

After going over their successful Kodi 17 release, the focus turned to talking about Kodi 18 "Leia" that they have been working on since the end of 2016. Their design goals with Kodi 18 are to improve the architecture and implementation of this open-source, cross-platform media player. As part of improving the code-base they are focusing on C++11 support, improving the code quality, dropping unmaintained features/code, and other cleanups. They are also working on moving non-core features out to add-ons.

Kodi was formerly known as XBMC, the Xbox Media Center, and with this release they are also returning to supporting the Xbox. Kodi 18 Leia will support the Xbox One through the Windows Store thanks to work that's been taking place for more than the past year.

Kodi 18 also has been cleaning up its video player code, more future-proofing towards higher bit-rates and resolutions, supporting more shaders and renderers, and more. They are also working towards transcoder abilities, splitting up the UI and playback into separate processes, a headless Kodi mode, and picture-in-picture support.

One of the many other changes coming to Kodi 18 is RetroPlayer gaming emulator support. This Leia release also has restored Wayland support, improved Android usage, support for runnign directly off DRM/KMS interfaces on Linux and using the GBM API, Widevine Digital Rights Management support, better Blu-ray handling, and better CMake build system support.

Kodi 19 is already being talked about amongst developers and its codename will begin with an M but they aren't yet ready to begin talking more about this follow-on version. With Kodi 19 they will though be focusing on Python 3 support and no longer allowing add-ons for Python 2.

Those wishing to learn more about the state of Kodi and its features can see the PDF slide deck by Martijn Kaijser for FOSDEM 2018.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Multimedia News
MythTV 29.1 Released
OpenShot Video Editor Planning For Many Improvements In 2018
The Next MPV Player Release Will Offer Much Better Vulkan Support
MPV Player 0.28 Adds Initial Vulkan Support
VLC 3.0-RC3 Released With Hardware Decoding That Works On All Platforms
It Looks Like VLC 3.0 Will Finally Be Released Soon
Popular News
LibreOffice 6.0 Released With A Ton Of Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
KWin Developer's Response To The GNOME CSD Initiative
Red Hat Is Acquiring CoreOS
Flex & Bison Are Now Needed To Build The Linux Kernel; Linux 4.16 Can Also Be Snap'ed
Linux 4.16 Can Be A Lot Faster For Small I/O Activity
Linux 4.16 Is Off To A Busy Start With Big New Features