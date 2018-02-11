The Current State Of Kodi 18 Development
Kodi developers have written a blog post outlining their work so far on Kodi 18 "Leia", which should be out at some point this year but with no formal release schedule yet.

Kodi 18 so far is made up of more than 5900 commits, 1830 pull requests, 350k lines of code removed, 397k new lines of code, and contributions from more than 35 developers while admitting that there was likely several cases of beer/wine consumed so far during the development cycle.

Kodi 18 development has incorporated many stability and usability improvements, a lot of work on Kodi's Live TV capabilities, Windows/UWP improvements, Google Assistant support and other Android improvements, much better Wayland support on Linux, Retroplayer support for some emulated gaming support within the HTPC software, video player improvements and more.

Fans of Kodi can learn more about Leia's development so far via this blog post.
