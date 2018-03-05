Kodi 18 "Leia" Enters Alpha With Thousands Of Changes

Kodi, the popular HTPC software formerly known as XBMC, has put out the first alpha release of their upcoming 18 Leia milestone.
Kodi 18 is a big update coming later in 2018 with RetroPlayer gaming support, Wayland support improvements, Google Assistant support, better live TV support, and much more. While there are new features, stability and usability improvements were also a main focus during Kodi 18 development.
So far Kodi 18 has more than 6,140 code chunk changes, nearly two thousand pull requests, contributions from about three dozen developers, and over three hundred thousand lines of code changed.
If you want to try out the alpha release of Kodi 18 Leia today, you can grab this development release and learn more from Kodi.tv.
