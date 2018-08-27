Kodi 18 Enters Beta With Better Stability Plus Usability Enhancements
After being in alpha since March, today the first beta of the upcoming Kodi 18 "Leia" release is now available for your open-source HTPC needs.

The past number of months Kodi developers have been working on stability improvements, better live TV viewing, Android and Windows platform improvements, restored native support for Wayland, video player enhancements, initial RetroPlayer support for handling some former console games within Kodi, and a variety of other improvements.

Enhancing the stability and usability of this open-source, cross-platform home theater PC software has been a key goal for the 18.0 development cycle. More details on today's Kodi 18 beta release can be found via the release announcement at Kodi.tv.
