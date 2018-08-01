Kodi 18 Alpha 3 Released With Better Stability

Just over one month has passed since Kodi 18 Alpha 2 while today the third and final alpha build is now available.
Earlier Kodi 18 "Leia" alpha releases have worked on improved stability, better live TV viewing, enhancements to their Microsoft Windows support, continued Android integration work, re-introduced Wayland support, video player additions, RetroPlayer support, and various other enhancements.
With today's Kodi 18 Alpha 3 release there is continued work on bettering the stability of this open-source, cross-platform HTPC / multimedia center software. Kodi 18 Alpha 3 has many fixes and other changes to benefit the stability along with other minor improvements though nothing really major over what was introduced in the prior alpha builds.
Kodi developers don't have any firm release calendar year for shipping Kodi 18.0, but they anticipate it still happening in 2018. More details on Kodi 18 Alpha 3 can be found via the release announcement this morning at Kodi.tv.
Add A Comment