Kodi 18 Alpha 3 Released With Better Stability
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 1 August 2018 at 07:13 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
Just over one month has passed since Kodi 18 Alpha 2 while today the third and final alpha build is now available.

Earlier Kodi 18 "Leia" alpha releases have worked on improved stability, better live TV viewing, enhancements to their Microsoft Windows support, continued Android integration work, re-introduced Wayland support, video player additions, RetroPlayer support, and various other enhancements.

With today's Kodi 18 Alpha 3 release there is continued work on bettering the stability of this open-source, cross-platform HTPC / multimedia center software. Kodi 18 Alpha 3 has many fixes and other changes to benefit the stability along with other minor improvements though nothing really major over what was introduced in the prior alpha builds.

Kodi developers don't have any firm release calendar year for shipping Kodi 18.0, but they anticipate it still happening in 2018. More details on Kodi 18 Alpha 3 can be found via the release announcement this morning at Kodi.tv.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Multimedia News
REAPER 5.93 Brings New Linux-Native Builds
Linux Audio Conference 2018 Videos Available For Your Enjoyment
RAV1E: The "Fastest & Safest" AV1 Encoder
VP9 & AV1 Have More Room To Improve For POWER & ARM Architectures
OpenShot 2.4.2 Released For Many Improvements To This Open-Source Linux Video Editor
AOMedia AV1 Codec v1.0.0 Appears Ready For Release
Popular News This Week
Fedora 29 Is Shaping Up To Be A Very Exciting Release
There Are A Ton Of New Features/Improvements Heading Towards Linux 4.19
A Look At The Linux vs. Windows Power Use For A Ryzen 7 + Radeon RX Vega Desktop
Intel Prepares "Enhanced IBRS" As Better Spectre V2 Protection For Future CPUs
The DRM Changes Coming With The Linux 4.19 Kernel
Ubuntu 18.10's New Theme Is Now Yaru