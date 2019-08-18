Knoppix 8.6 Released - This Original Linux Live Distro Now Based On Debian Buster
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 18 August 2019 at 12:12 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Knoppix 8.6 is out this weekend as the newest version for this one of the original Linux distributions supporting Live CD/DVD booting.

Knoppix 8.6 marks the re-basing to Debian 10.0 Buster with select packages from Debian Testing and Unstable/Sid for newer graphics support. Knoppix 8.6 ships with the Linux 5.2 kernel. Knoppix 8.6 also ships with the latest desktop environment bitsand other updated software.

More details on Knoppix 8.6 as this latest update to this legendary Linux live distribution can be found via Knopper.net.
