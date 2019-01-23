KiCad Open-Source PCB Design Software Keeps Working Towards Its Next Big Release

KiCad remains the leading open-source electronic design suite for PCB design and other features. KiCad had a successful 2018 with the software even being used by System76 as part of the daughter board PCB designs with Thelio desktop computer, but looking ahead the developers are still working towards version 6.0.
KiCad 6.0 is still a ways out from releasing but will feature a redesigned GTK3 user-interface, various circuit board design enhancements, highlighting improvements, a graphics abstraction layer / canvas to allow drawing more advanced graphics, improved coverage for the electrical rules checker, usage of Cairo for printing, and various other additions.
The state of KiCad was talked about last weekend at FOSDEM in Brussels. Those wanting to learn more about this electronics design open-source software can see the ODP slides or WebM recording.
If you haven't heard of this decades old software, you can learn more at KiCad-PCB.org. From their site is also the roadmap planning out more of the changes for the 6.0 release as their next major milestone.
8 Comments