Khronos Adds Draco Geometry Compression To glTF 2.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 16 February 2018 at 08:14 AM EST. 3 Comments
STANDARDS --
Khronos' glTF transmission format for 3D scenes and models continues getting better. This 3D format has seen adoption by countless applications and engines and even usage within Microsoft products. Khronos' latest advancement to glTF 2.0 is a compression extension.

Khronos on Thursday announced a geometry compression extension for the glTF 2.0 format. This compression extension is made using Google's Draco library. Draco is an effort for compression/decompression of 3D geometric meshes and point clouds. Those unfamiliar with Draco can learn more via the GitHub site.

The Draco extension to glTF 2.0 allows for glTF files to be dramatically reduced in size, up to a 12x compression level without any change in visual quality.

Those making use of glTF 2.0 and wanting to learn about the Draco support can find additional information at Khronos.org.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Standards News
Golang 1.10 Offers Many Smaller Changes, Restores NetBSD Support
Khronos Announces OpenGL 4.6 Adopters Program, Improved CTS
Khronos Announces NNEF 1.0 Standard For Neural Networks
Unity Continues Crunching More Out Of Crunch Texture Compression
VESA Rolls Out DisplayHDR As Its Latest Standard
Khronos Releases SYCL 1.2.1 With TensorFlow Acceleration, C++17 Alignment
Popular News
Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer
VLC 3.0 Released
Core i9 7980XE vs. Threadripper 1950X On Linux 4.15 With Ubuntu 18.04
GNOME Shell Gets macOS-Like Ability To Close Apps From The Alt-Tab Switcher
New Slimbook KDE Plasma Ultrabook Rolled Out
Raven Ridge Desktop APUs Come Out Tomorrow, The Likely Linux Requirements