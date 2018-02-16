Khronos' glTF transmission format for 3D scenes and models continues getting better. This 3D format has seen adoption by countless applications and engines and even usage within Microsoft products. Khronos' latest advancement to glTF 2.0 is a compression extension.
Khronos on Thursday announced a geometry compression extension for the glTF 2.0 format. This compression extension is made using Google's Draco library. Draco is an effort for compression/decompression of 3D geometric meshes and point clouds. Those unfamiliar with Draco can learn more via the GitHub site.
The Draco extension to glTF 2.0 allows for glTF files to be dramatically reduced in size, up to a 12x compression level without any change in visual quality.
Those making use of glTF 2.0 and wanting to learn about the Draco support can find additional information at Khronos.org.
