Khronos Talks Up The New Vulkan Memory Model

Released this past weekend was Vulkan 1.1.84 and one of the newly introduced extensions was
VK_KHR_vulkan_memory_model.
This extension for the Vulkan Memory Model deals with memory synchronization and other traits when dealing with memory accesses by shaders in GLSL or SPIR-V.
The Khronos Group has announced this to be the world's first graphics API with a formal memory model. This industry consortium has also now released conformance tests for this memory model extension as well as a formal description of the Vulkan memory model using the Alloy language.
Those interested in learning more about this Vulkan memory model can do so via Khronos.org.
