Khronos Talks Up The New Vulkan Memory Model
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 13 September 2018 at 11:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
Released this past weekend was Vulkan 1.1.84 and one of the newly introduced extensions was
VK_KHR_vulkan_memory_model.

This extension for the Vulkan Memory Model deals with memory synchronization and other traits when dealing with memory accesses by shaders in GLSL or SPIR-V.

The Khronos Group has announced this to be the world's first graphics API with a formal memory model. This industry consortium has also now released conformance tests for this memory model extension as well as a formal description of the Vulkan memory model using the Alloy language.

Those interested in learning more about this Vulkan memory model can do so via Khronos.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Vulkan 1.1.84 Brings KHR Memory Model, ASTC Decode Mode Extensions
Unofficial Vulkan Transform Feedback Is Being Worked On for DXVK / VKD3D
MoltenVK 1.0.20 Released To Continue Advancing Vulkan On macOS
Vulkan VirGL Ends The Summer Being Able To Execute A Compute Shader
Wine's VKD3D Merges Support For macOS Gamers To Enjoy Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan Over Metal
Vulkan 1.1.83 Released With Minor Documentation Updates For SIGGRAPH
Popular News This Week
10 Reasons Linux Gamers Might Want To Pass On The NVIDIA RTX 20 Series
Radeon Vega 20 Will Have XGMI - Linux Patches Posted For This High-Speed Interface
10 Reasons To Consider The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series On Linux
You Can Now Tell Linux At Boot-Time If You Don't Trust Your CPU Random Number Generator
Nano 3.0 Text Editor Released - Reads Files 70% Faster, ~2x Faster ASCII Text Handling
GNOME 3.30 Ready For Release Today With Many New Features & Improvements