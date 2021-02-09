Khronos Releases SYCL 2020 For C++ Heterogeneous Parallel Programming
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 9 February 2021 at 09:15 AM EST. Add A Comment
STANDARDS --
SYCL as the single-source C++-based programming model for heterogeneous parallel programming is now revised to the SYCL 2020 specification released today by The Khronos Group.

SYCL 2020 as the successor to the SYCL 1.2.x standard adds unified shared memory (USM) support, parallel reductions, work group and subgroup algorithm support, expanded interoperability, and SYCL atomic operations that more closely behave like C++ atomics. There are more than 40 new features of SYCL 2020 in full to enhance the programming experience from desktop and mobile through HPC deployments with this programming model based on C++.


SYCL remains one of the key pieces of Intel's oneAPI effort and has seen support via ComputeCpp and other open-source efforts.

SYCL 2020 is based on C++17 and does retain backwards compatibility with SYCL 1.2.1. More details on the SYCL 2020 release via Khronos.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
HDMI Forum Closing Public Specification Access Is Hurting Open-Source GPU Drivers
MIPI I3C Host Controller Interface Driver Comes To Linux 5.11
POCL 1.6 Released For Portable OpenCL Atop CPUs, Other Accelerators
Khronos Brings New Physically Based Rendering Materials Support To glTF
A Specification Is Being Discussed For Passing Firmware/Bootloader Logs To The OS
OpenMP 5.1 Released With Better Interoperability For CUDA / AMD HIP / OpenCL
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian 10.8 Released With Dozens Of Fixes, Switches To More Parallel Build Process
LibreOffice 7.1 "Community" Edition Released
It's 2021 And The Linux Kernel's Floppy Driver Is Still Seeing The Occasional Patch
Fedora 34 Will See HarfBuzz-Enabled FreeType As The Latest For This Huge Feature Release
Fedora Preparing To Switch To Intel's Modern "Sound Open Firmware" Audio Driver
GNOME 40 Approaches Its UI Freeze, Easy Means To Start Testing It
Intel Linux Driver Patches Yield 10~63% Faster Performance For Select Gen12/TGL GPUs
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now Works Atop NVIDIA's Linux Driver